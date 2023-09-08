GRAY - Nancy Strickler, 81, of Gray, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was born to the late Luther and Evelyn (Goodwin) Hobbs. Although Nancy will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing we will see her again!

She loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of Gray Station Baptist church. Nancy had a heart for others, enjoyed cooking, and was famous for her delicious desserts. She was everybody’s Nana, loved to laugh, always smiling, and shop with her friends. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.


