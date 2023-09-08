GRAY - Nancy Strickler, 81, of Gray, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was born to the late Luther and Evelyn (Goodwin) Hobbs. Although Nancy will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing we will see her again!
She loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of Gray Station Baptist church. Nancy had a heart for others, enjoyed cooking, and was famous for her delicious desserts. She was everybody’s Nana, loved to laugh, always smiling, and shop with her friends. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Strickler, Jr., her son, Rick Strickler, and two siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are Kim (Brian) Hollaway and Leslie (Phil) Kosinski; grandchildren, Brandon (Caroline) Hollaway, Britney (Logan) Burleson, and Ali Kosinski; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Douglas Hollaway, Callie Elizabeth Burleson, David Henley Burleson, Mack Allen Hollaway, Roan Thomas Burleson, and Laurel Grace Burleson; brothers, Howard Hobbs and Eddie Hobbs; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Strickler family will honor Nancy with a Funeral Service being held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Hollaway (son-in-law) will officiate services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Strickler family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 are in charge of the arrangements.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.