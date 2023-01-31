MOUNT CARMEL - Nancy Smallwood Trent, 84, of Mount Carmel went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Kingsport, TN to Ernest and Flora Smallwood on May 4, 1938. She lived in Kingsport until she graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1956. Nancy moved to Mt. Carmel, where she married the love of her life James “Jim” Trent on December 31, 1959. She retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2003 after 24 Years of service. She was a former member of Belmont Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, and currently is a member of West View Baptist Church in Kingsport.

