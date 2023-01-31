MOUNT CARMEL - Nancy Smallwood Trent, 84, of Mount Carmel went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Kingsport, TN to Ernest and Flora Smallwood on May 4, 1938. She lived in Kingsport until she graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1956. Nancy moved to Mt. Carmel, where she married the love of her life James “Jim” Trent on December 31, 1959. She retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2003 after 24 Years of service. She was a former member of Belmont Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, and currently is a member of West View Baptist Church in Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ernest and Flora Smallwood; husband, James “Jim” Trent; grandson, Brandon Jessee; sisters, Edith Housewright (Clint), Velma Short, Lois Weatherly (Dee), and Ruth Kindle (Hubert “Cotton”); brothers, Enoch Depew (Janette), and William Smallwood (Gene); sisters and brothers-in-law, Markene Christian (Ronald), Patsy Lane, Ann Blizzard, and Billie Jo Blizzard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins including her nephew Raymond Cavin, who she always considered to be her little brother.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Ramsey (Mickey) and Tamie Gamble (Steve) both of Kingsport, Jamie Trent, Mt. Carmel, and Becky Byington (Lynn) of Church
Hill; and through the years she had many daughters of the heart, friends of her girls who would stay at her home almost every weekend; eight grandchildren, Jessica Bingham (Ricky) of Church Hill, Jennifer Trent of St. Paul, VA., Krisha Wynn (Tyler) of Church Hill, Tyler Blair (Ariella) of Mt. Carmel, Katie Ingerick (Conner) of Waynsville, NC, Colton Fleming of Kingsport, Amber Williams (Dustin) of Church Hill, and Hunter Byington of Mt. Carmel; seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey Trent of Church Hill, Taylor Baillee of Stow, OH, Shaun Bingham of Church Hill, Kylie King of Lebanon, VA, Ryan Jessee, and Justin Jessee of Mt. Carmel; two great great-grandchildren, Ashton and Aidynn Burchfield of Stow, OH; brothers-in-law, Bill Lane, Sulpher Springs, and Wayne Trent (Carolyn) of Church Hill; her sister at heart, Judy White of Kingsport; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mount Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and their nurse, Carey Young for their care in this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Nancy Trent can be made to the West View Baptist Church, Fairview Avenue.