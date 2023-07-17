WEBER CITY, VA – Nancy Roberta Ryan, age 78 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 16, 2023 after a lengthy period of declining health.
She was born in Fort Blackmore, VA on September 3, 1944 to the late Charles Boyd Sawyer and Grace Mae Pendleton Sawyer. Nancy was a member of Big Cut Central Baptist Church in Gate City, VA and was a volunteer at the Scott County Ministerial Association Food Pantry in Gate City, VA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Sawyer, Johnny Sawyer, Tommy Sawyer, Sr. and Rufus Sawyer; sisters, Ina Pike and Mary Brickey; daughter, Barbara Denise Ryan; & infant son, James Wesley Ryan.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Darrell J. Ryan; son, Lesley “Les” Ryan; 3 grandchildren, April Buckner, Shaina Gunter and special granddaughter, Kiki Presley; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Begley and Alice McConnell (James); several nieces and nephews; special friends, James McConnell, Norman Sawyer, Matthew Barnes, David Turner, Billy Booker, Ronald Collier and Dewey and Linda Ryan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jerry Hensley. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony.
Graveside service will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home at 10:30 AM. Nephews and Matthew Barnes will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will all be nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Scott County Ministerial Association Food Pantry in Gate City, VA.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to family, friends and neighbors who assisted and prayed during this time and to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.