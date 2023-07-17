Nancy Roberta Ryan

WEBER CITY, VA – Nancy Roberta Ryan, age 78 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 16, 2023 after a lengthy period of declining health.

She was born in Fort Blackmore, VA on September 3, 1944 to the late Charles Boyd Sawyer and Grace Mae Pendleton Sawyer. Nancy was a member of Big Cut Central Baptist Church in Gate City, VA and was a volunteer at the Scott County Ministerial Association Food Pantry in Gate City, VA.

