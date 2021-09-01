KINGSPORT - Nancy Faye Green Rayfield, 93 of Kingsport, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, with her daughters at her bedside.
Nancy was born on March 14, 1928, to the late Charlie and Maggie Green. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1946. She was of the Baptist faith.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Junious G. Rayfield. She is survived by her daughters, Myra Tiller and Connie Rayfield of Kingsport, and Gayle (Rick) Brinkley of South Carolina; grandchildren, Carrie Cook and Tyce (Mandy) Pearson, Jr. of Virginia, Abby (Brian) Chamberlain and Adam Brinkley of South Carolina; great grandchildren, Jesse and Jacob Cook and Clark and Luke Chamberlain; great-great grandson, Jonah Cook; and her loving dog, Soshi.
The family would like to thank Ballad Hospice for the care and love they gave to our Mother, especially Nikki, Skye, Angie, Hope and Kim.
Entombment services will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021 at 1pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating.
