KINGSPORT - Nancy Paulette McMurray 77, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and her husband on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Indian Path Medical Center. Nancy was known for her caring nature and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devoted member of Westview Missionary Baptist. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McMurray; parents, Bob and Virginia Gray; brother, Jack Gray; sister, Brenda Hubbard.
Survivors include her sons, Grayson McMurray and David McMurray and wife Elisa; grandchildren, Hannah Goad and husband Robert II, Jenny Robinson, and Wesley McMurray; brothers, Larry Gray and Charles Gray; sister, Peggy Taylor; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will follow at Gunning’s Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
