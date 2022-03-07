Nancy Parker Gideon died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Steadman Hill.
The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm with The Rev. Jonathan Tuttle officiating. A reception will follow at the church after the committal of the ashes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 E. Ravine Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660; or The Friends Of The Archives Of The City Of Kingsport, 400 Broad St, Kingsport, TN 37660.
