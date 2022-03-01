Nancy Parker Gideon died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Steadman Hill. She was born on December 10, 1926, in Kingsport, the daughter of the late Max Yerxa Parker and Vivien Starratt Parker. Mrs. Gideon graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1944 and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, MA. She was employed by Grosset and Dunlap Publishers in New York City for two years before returning to Kingsport and working at Tennessee Eastman. She met Bill Gideon on a blind date and they were married a year later in 1949. A lifelong Episcopalian, she was the first child baptized at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she was an active member her entire life. She served on the vestry and the Altar Guild of St. Paul’s, the board of the Women of the Diocese of East Tennessee, and as president of the Episcopal Church Women. Mrs. Gideon was a past-treasurer of the Greater Kingsport Republican Women’s Club, a sustaining member of the Junior League of Kingsport, of the Holston Valley Hospital Auxiliary and the Women’s Symphony Committee. She was also a member of the Kingsport Book Club, the Delphian Club, the Little House and Garden Club, and a past member of the Board of Friends of the Archives of the City of Kingsport Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Pinkney Gideon, a son Thomas William Gideon; grandson, Thomas Joel Gideon; and sister, Patricia Parker Watson and her husband Peyton.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sally Gideon Warburton and her husband Gordon of Marion, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Andrew (Dorothy), Caroline and Lindsey Warburton, Laura Gideon Williams (Jamie); two great-grandchildren, J.T. Williams and Jake Williams of Kingsport; brother, Robert Starratt Parker; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gideon Bassett and husband William of Atlanta; and nephew, Howard Watson and his wife Jane Chastain.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 E. Ravine Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660; or The Friends Of The Archives Of The City Of Kingsport, 400 Broad St, Kingsport, TN 37660.
