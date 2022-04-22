June 28,1933-April 21, 2022
KINGSPORT - Nancy Oxley Warren, 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went peacefully home to be with her beloved Jesus at Johnson City Medical Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born in Athens, West Virginia, and graduated from Sullivan High School in Tennessee. She was a homemaker who took care of her husband and three daughters with joy and pride. Nancy was a member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church and then Sunnyside Baptist Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir, going on mission trips with the youth, and rocking babies in the nursery. For many years, her greatest delight was sitting across the gym supporting her beloved “Coach” and Sullivan Central Cougars. She was their biggest fan. In her later years, she enjoyed birthday parties with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, cheering them on at their many sporting events, reading, crossword puzzles, snuggles with her granddogs, Brixton and Maxx, and sitting in the recliner beside Coach petting Hera and watching “The Price is Right”. Her smile lit up a room, and she will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy B. and Ruth Cullop Oxley; her only sibling, Eddie Oxley; and son-in-law, Terry Utsman.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard Warren; daughters, Becky Weatherford, Sheri Utsman (Terry), and Beth Hare (Hank); grandchildren, Marti Coates (Tim), Andrew Weatherford (Haylie), Philip Weatherford (Erika), Timothy Weatherford, Josh Utsman (Becky), Brianna Utsman, Brian Utsman, Alyssa White (Noah), Eric Hare, and Jenna Hare; great-grandchildren, Justin Coates, Bridgette Coates, Molly Coates (Eben Murdock), Kadin Coates, Beckham Weatherford, Kallie Weatherford, Hadley James Weatherford, Ava Utsman, Lyra Utsman, and Baby Q Utsman (coming in August); great-great grandchildren, Kylie Coates, Ruby Browder, Declan Murdock, and Juniper Murdock.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. with The Rev. Paul Sheaffer officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Weatherford, Philip Weatherford, Timothy Weatherford, Josh Utsman, Brian Utsman, Eric Hare, Kadin Coates, and Justin Coates, Hank Hare, and Tim Coates.
The family would like to thank the Johnson City Medical Center doctors, nurses, hospice, and staff in ICU and The Stroke Center for their kindness and care of our wife and mother over the last 2 weeks.
