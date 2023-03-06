BLOUNTVILLE - Nancy Osborne, 93, of Blountville, passed away on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023 at her home. She was born to the late Kenneth and Gertrude (Jones) Bond.

Nancy was a lifelong member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Through her youth until her early thirties Nancy loved showing Tennessee Walking Horses. She also loved farming and her dogs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you