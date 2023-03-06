BLOUNTVILLE - Nancy Osborne, 93, of Blountville, passed away on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023 at her home. She was born to the late Kenneth and Gertrude (Jones) Bond.
Nancy was a lifelong member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Through her youth until her early thirties Nancy loved showing Tennessee Walking Horses. She also loved farming and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Jack Osborne; and sister, Helen Martin.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth Perry (Robert); son, Bernie Osborne (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Evelyn Howell (Eric), Byron Millard, Autumn Perry, Wolfgang Perry (Stacie), Abigail Mann (Tanner) and Rebecca Osborne; great-grandchildren, Gabe Millard, Killian Millard, Charlotte Millard and Ben Perry; special nephew, Tony Martin.
The Osborne family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. Committal Service and Interment Service will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Gunnings Cemetery beginning at 12 p.m. Tony Martin, Bill Hunigan, Henry Hall, Wolfgang Perry, Eric Howell and Mark McGlothlin will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Those who prefer donations in lieu of flowers, the Osborne family has requested that donations be made in Nancy’s memory to Adams Chapel United Methodist Church 486 Adams Chapel Rd. Blountville, TN 37617.
The Osborne family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy’s caregivers Ilene Brewer, Henry Hall and Carol Parker.
