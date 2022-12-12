Nancy Mae Mercer Dec 12, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nancy Mae Mercer 95, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, VA.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap.An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Mae Mercer.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Nancy Mae Mercer Heritage Hall Funeral Home Arrangement Register Pass Away Recommended for you