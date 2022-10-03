EWING, VA - Nancy Lynn Ellison age 72, of Ewing VA. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Lafollette Medical Center.

Nancy was born in Lee County Virginia, the daughter of the late Floyd Emery Ayers and Cora Catherine Ayers. She was one of 13 children. She attended Thomas Walker High School. Nancy enjoyed quilting, knitting, and doing crafts. She enjoyed being at home and tending to the needs of her family. She loved watching baseball and was an Atlanta Braves fan. Nancy also rooted for, and enjoyed watching U.T. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

