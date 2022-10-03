EWING, VA - Nancy Lynn Ellison age 72, of Ewing VA. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Lafollette Medical Center.
Nancy was born in Lee County Virginia, the daughter of the late Floyd Emery Ayers and Cora Catherine Ayers. She was one of 13 children. She attended Thomas Walker High School. Nancy enjoyed quilting, knitting, and doing crafts. She enjoyed being at home and tending to the needs of her family. She loved watching baseball and was an Atlanta Braves fan. Nancy also rooted for, and enjoyed watching U.T. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, husband Jerry N, Ellison, brothers, Vernon Ayers, Wallace Ayers, Harley Ayers, Wayne Ayers, Hollis Ayers, & Walter Ayers, sisters, Francis Hammock, Jewel Cheek, Effie Brock, Damie Akers, Lizzie Ayers.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Rhonda Pierce husband Danny, grandson Jacob Pierce, Samantha Pierce Thompson & Alyssa Pierce Jackson one brother Oscar Ayers and wife Faye, special nieces Patsy Yeary, Diane Ayers, Belinda Hounshel, Rebecca Bowling & Deborah Ballard, other close relatives and friends.
The family of Nancy Lynn Ellison will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will be conducted following with Ronnie Pressnell & Trevor Bean officiating. Special music will be provided by David Painter.
The burial will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in the Ayers family cemetery in Ewing, VA., at 1:00 p.m. those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Daryl Ayers, David Ayers, Willard Ayers, Roy Cheek, David Pierce & Bruce Pierce,