BRISTOL, VA - Nancy Lynn Berry, age 75, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, TN on December 18, 1946, to the late John and Myrtle Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David King Berry; brothers, Johnny Fields and Jimmy Fields; sisters: Faye McMurray, Hannah Matlock, and Donna Blevins; and brother-in-law, James Matlock.

Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved shopping, especially for clothing or purses. She enjoyed taking walks in her spare time. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

