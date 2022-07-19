BRISTOL, VA - Nancy Lynn Berry, age 75, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, TN on December 18, 1946, to the late John and Myrtle Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David King Berry; brothers, Johnny Fields and Jimmy Fields; sisters: Faye McMurray, Hannah Matlock, and Donna Blevins; and brother-in-law, James Matlock.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved shopping, especially for clothing or purses. She enjoyed taking walks in her spare time. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Leann Berry (Marcus Watkins); grandchildren, Kadin Berry and Joya Watkins; sisters, Linda Brown, Janet Osborne, Jean Dean (Paul), Sandra Williams (Willy), and Betty Davidson (Danny); brother, David Fields; brothers in law, Robert Berry and John Berry; sister-in-law, Sylvia Smeltzer (Kenny); several nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Blevins Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A committal service will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Cleveland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Abingdon, VA at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choosing in honor of Nancy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valley Healthcare for all the kind and compassionate care shown to Nancy and her family during their time of need.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Berry and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.
