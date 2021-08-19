DUFFIELD, VA - Nancy Louise (McDavid) Wells,73, Duffield, VA, passed away, Friday, August 13, 2021, peacefully at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Denny Hass and Rev Joe Hill officiating. Working Toward the Promise will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Kern McDavid Cemetery, Cloud High Road, Duffield, VA. Mark Wells, Donnavan Lane, Don Lane, Fuz Bishop, Cody Wells, and Mike Cloyd will serve as pallbearers.
Donations will be accepted to help with funeral expenses. A GoFundMe page has been set up in her name, or to Gate City Funeral Home.
