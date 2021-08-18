Nancy Louise Wells

DUFFIELD, VA - Nancy Louise (McDavid) Wells,73, Duffield, VA, passed away, Friday, August 13, 2021, peacefully at her residence.
Nancy was born in Scott County, VA on May 22, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Durham) McDavid.
She loved her children, grandchildren, sewing, and flowers, having a green thumb, and making quilts for people. She had a great love for people and was known for never having met a stranger. Everyone who met Nancy fell in love with her joyful personality.
She was a Sales REP for Nestle Food Company for many years, and she and her husband, owned three successful paint and wallpaper stores, Wayne’s Paint and Wallpaper, until her failing health prevented her from continuing to work, but not from continuing to fight through her illnesses.
In addition to her parents, her brother, Bobby Ray McDavid preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Garland Wayne Wells, Duffield, VA, daughter, Kim Cloyd and husband, Mike, Gray, TN, sons, Robbie Wells and wife, Tammy, Mount Carmel, TN and Cody Wells and wife, Brittany, Duffield, VA, grandchildren, Layne Salling, Callie Wells, and Randall Wells, brother, Grover McDavid and wife, Irene, Duffield, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Denny Hass and Rev Joe Hill officiating. Working Toward the Promise will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Kern McDavid Cemetery, Cloud High Road, Duffield, VA. Mark Wells, Donnavan Lane, Don Lane, Fuz Bishop, Cody Wells, and Mike Cloyd will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Wells family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Donations will be accepted to help with funeral expenses. A GoFundMe page has been set up in her name, or to Gate City Funeral Home.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Nancy Louise (McDavid) Wells.