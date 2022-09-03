“The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.” ~ James Taylor
KINGSPORT - Nancy Louise Doran, age 71 of Kingsport, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Nancy was born on September 12, 1950 in Washington County, TN to Vernon and Margaret Conner. On May 28, 1976, Nancy married her most cherished friend, Cecil Doran, and after 44 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death on January 29, 2020.
Nancy loved working as a teacher’s assistant and she loved her family. She was a free-spirited soul who enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling, and classic soft rock music. She enjoyed the simple things in life and she always enjoyed her “lunch with the girls” outings.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Doran; and brother, Sam Conner. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Betsy Copas (Shaun), and Angie Doran (Daniel Cross); sons, Joshua Doran (Erin), and Jake Budora (Shaylee); grandchildren, Finley, Archer, Nate, Conner, Sage, plus one more on the way; brother, Jack Conner; sister, Joyce James; her fur buddy, Rusty; and many loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A service honoring Nancy’s life will follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jack Edwards officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
