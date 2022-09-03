“The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.” ~ James Taylor

KINGSPORT - Nancy Louise Doran, age 71 of Kingsport, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Nancy was born on September 12, 1950 in Washington County, TN to Vernon and Margaret Conner. On May 28, 1976, Nancy married her most cherished friend, Cecil Doran, and after 44 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death on January 29, 2020.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video