DUNGANNON, VA - Nancy Lee Blankenship, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Norvell and Maggie Hall.
Nancy had a very kind and loving heart and a caregiver to all she knew. She loved to cook, can food, and go fishing. She also was known to many as “The Pickling Lady of Dungannon”. She also enjoyed spending time coloring.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Hartsock; second husband, Charles Blankenship; sisters, Marybelle Founds and Joella Shifflet; brothers, Charles Hall, Frank Hall, and James Hall.
Survivors include her daughters, Jackie Taylor, Karen Hartsock, and Robin Howington all of Dungannon, VA; grandchildren, Heather Taylor, Tyler Salyers, Savanah Cloyd, Sarah Howington, and Kasandra Salyers; great-grandchildren, Ari Howington, Alijah Cloyd, Barrett Cloyd, and Levi Jordan; special sister-in-law, Ann Hall; special daughter in her heart, Linda Harvey; special nephew, Chuck Hall; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Dungannon Freewill Baptist Church, Dungannon, VA. Funeral services will be at 6:00p.m. with Pastor Walter Taylor officiating. Burial will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45a.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.estesfuneralhome.com
Estes Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nancy Lee Blankenship.