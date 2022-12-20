CHURCH HILL - Nancy L. McArthur, 74, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was a loving wife, mother, nanny, and soon to be great-nanny. She loved to cook, decorate, and entertain. She was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

