CHURCH HILL - Nancy L. McArthur, 74, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was a loving wife, mother, nanny, and soon to be great-nanny. She loved to cook, decorate, and entertain. She was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Anne McArthur; and parents Wallace (Tom) and Geraldine (Jerry) Sullivan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Mark McArthur; daughters, Lisa Lindsey and husband Kevin, Sarah Snapp and husband Blake; grandchildren, Lauren McNew and husband Alex, Allyson Farmer and husband Tyler, Isaac Lindsey, Luke Snapp and Avery Snapp; sisters, Dee Manis and Donna Sullivan; and many close family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mafair United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Adam Love officiating. Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Blake Snapp, Kevin Lindsey, Isaac Lindsey, Luke Snapp, Tyler Farmer, and Alex McNew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the general fund for Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.