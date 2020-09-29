GRAY - Nancy L. (Good) Woodruff, 70, of Gray, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Tampa, FL and was the daughter of the late Herbert L. Good and Violet Good Droke.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her step-father, Jimmie Droke, and her brother, H.L. Good, Jr.
She graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and Tri-Cities Technical College. Nancy worked at North Electric ITT for several years before starting her career as a Family Service Counselor at Washington County Memory Gardens in 1981, where she was employed until her passing. She was a member of Crossroads Christian Church and had formerly attended New Victory Baptist Church. Nancy got the most enjoyment out of life by spending time with her family. Her personal philosophy was that every family is important and deserves the very best. This belief carried over from her personal life to her service to families at the cemetery. She will dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her loving husband of fifty years, Daryl Wilson Woodruff, her children: Daryl Wayne Woodruff and his wife Pam, Tammy Rebecca Silvers and her husband Jason; grandchildren: Derek Wayne Woodruff, David Redwood, Sarah Redwood and Tucker Dean; six great-grandchildren, sisters: Mary Jane Cunningham, Pauline Ruth Pullham and her husband Robert; brothers: Dennis Allen Good and his wife Detra, Gary Lee Good and his wife Tammy, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm until a Celebration Nancy’s life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Mr. Clint Andrews, minister officiating. Musical selections will be provided by the Dugger family. A private Entombment will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Woodruff family during this difficult time.