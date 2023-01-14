KINGSPORT - Nancy Kay Manis Dean, 69, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Nancy was born on December 10, 1953, in Greene County to the late Grover and Stella McLain Manis. She was very passionate about her cooking and baking and was extremely creative and artistic.
Nancy would like to be remembered as a fun loving, full of laughter, and “full of spirit” kind of person. Nancy and Brooks had a happy marriage for forty-seven years. She was very close to her sister, Ruby and her niece, Robbyn.
Nancy was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, William Brooks Dean; brothers, Wayland, Howard, G.C. Jr., and Douglas Manis; sister, Wanda Street.
Left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her sisters, Ruby Trent and Eula Street (R.C.); brother, Michael Manis (Cheryl); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s honor to stjude.org
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the care provided by Taylor, Connie, Amy and Denise in addition to others whose names we failed to remember. You always did a wonderful job and brightened her day with each visit.