KINGSPORT - Nancy Kay Manis Dean, 69, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Nancy was born on December 10, 1953, in Greene County to the late Grover and Stella McLain Manis. She was very passionate about her cooking and baking and was extremely creative and artistic.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.