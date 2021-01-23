GATE CITY, VA - Nancy Jo Potts Moore, 71, born July 3, 1949 to the late Thomas Edward Potts and Doris Davidson Potts, passed away Friday, January 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Abandoned by her father in 1953, she was raised her mother and grandfather Clifford Davidson with step mother Josie Davidson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and also a special uncle Otis “Skip” Davidson, who had a big hand in raising her.
Nancy graduated high school in 1967 then went to work for the T.E.C. for 5 years. In 1979 Nancy went to work as a teacher’s aid. Nancy worked for the Clinch Valley Baptist Association from 1979 to 2007.
She attended Cowan’s Branch Baptist Church for 25 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and assistant treasure. She joined Catron’s Chapel Church in 2007.
She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and NRA. She held an amateur license KI4AAQ. She loved making crafts when she was able and loved her granddoggie, Ellie and her cats.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ivan K. Moore; son, James Moore and wife Anita; grandson, Alex Ray, Granddaughter, Kristel Jo Ann; her cousins, Steve, Mike, and Phillip Davidson and Susan Fickle.
Services for Nancy will be held privately with her family.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Moore family.
