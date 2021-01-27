BRISTOL, TN - Nancy Jean Dykes, of Bristol, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Ballad Hospice House.
She was born February 23, 1934, native and lifelong resident of Sullivan County, TN. The daughter of the late George C. and Ella Lee Felty Jones. Nancy was a past employee of Bristol Herald Courier with 22 years of service and she retired from Bristol, VA Social Services Dept with over 25 years of service. She was a former member of Rosemont Presbyterian Church where she was also the treasurer of the Women of the Church and a current member of McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewolf M. “Dee” Dykes; brothers, Noah Jones, Jim Jones, George (Junior) Jones, Ray Jones and sisters, Carrie Jones Fauver, Ruth Bates and Virginia Jones.
Survivors include her son, David D. Dykes of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. An inurnment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be sent to Grandfather Home for Children, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
