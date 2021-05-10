JONESVILLE, VA - Nancy Jean Berry Hines, 73, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 after a brief, courageous illness.
Nancy was a lifetime active member of the Jonesville United Methodist Church. Nancy was a retired Real Estate Broker where she ran Hines Real Estate and Auction Company with her husband.
Nancy was the daughter of Francis and Eleanor Berry. Her loving husband, Larry Hines, of 51 years, also precedes Nancy in death along with her infant sister, Elizabeth Berry and her brother-in-law, Dennis Hines.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Missy Hines; grandchildren, Ashley Duncan (Matt) and Taylor Hines all of Jonesville and one adorable great grandson, Holland Clay Duncan.
Her sister, Mary Joe Hammonds (Ray) and special nieces, Nancy Margaret Rankin (Danny) and Kathy Joe Hammonds, also survive her; her brothers-in-law, Harold Hines (Barbara) and Lee Hines (Helen); sisters-in-law, Jeanette Hartley and Sue Hines, along with several nieces and nephews.
Her loving friends and travel companions also survive Nancy; Carolyn Benham, Karen Cridlin and Patty Orr.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wynn-Wygal Cemetery with Pastor Maria Grimm officiating.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Hines, Matt Duncan, Danny Rankin, Chi Rankin, Alan Ingle and Donavan Willis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holland Duncan, Ray Hammonds and Carl Orr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Children’s Program, Long Hollow Christian Church, 256 Long Hollow Church Road, Pennington Gap, VA 24277 or Jonesville United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street, Jonesville, VA 24263 or to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHome.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Hines family.