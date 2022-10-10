DUFFIELD, VA - Nancy Jayne Carter, 79, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, October 10, 2022, at the residence of her daughter, Jonesborough, TN.
Nancy was born in Kingsport, TN on July 19, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lona (Flanary) Summey.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and had a love of all animals.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Bruce Carter, sisters, Irene Sweeney, Betty Jo Mann, Susie Owens, and Jenny Castle, and brothers, infant, M.C. Summey, and Melvin “Duke” Summey preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Duane) Ward, sons, Timothy Carter, and Tony (Karen) Carter, grandchildren, Shaun Carter, Jacob (Gloria) Carter, Savannah (Cody) Cavin, Austin Blevins, and Makayla Blevins, great grandchildren, Nora Carter and Ezra Blevins, sisters, Alice (James “Henry”) Mann, and Debbie Spencer, and brother Raymond (Helen) Summey, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor James Mann and Pastor Raymond Summey officiating.
Burial will follow at the Morrison Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA.