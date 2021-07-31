KINGSPORT - Nancy Jarrard, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 3:00-4:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those attending the Graveside Service are requested to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home at 12:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Care House Ministry, Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Nancy Jarrard and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.