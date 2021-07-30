KINGSPORT - Nancy Jarrard, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1946, in Kingsport, to the late John and Lenna Jordan Blair.
Nancy was a loving, kind and giving lady who always put others first. She was a committed Christian and faithful member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where she was active in the Care House and visitation ministries.
Nancy enjoyed reading her Bible, working in her flowers and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Jarrard; brothers and sisters, Sammy, Charles, Kathleen, Francis, Johnny, J.C. and Dorothy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of fifty-three years, Roy “Tex” Jarrard; son, Derek Jarrard and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Nikki Cooper and husband, Zach, Ashlee Jarrard and Blake Jarrard; brother, Roy Blair; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 3:00-4:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those attending the Graveside Service are requested to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home at 12:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Care House Ministry, Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
