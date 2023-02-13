LaGrange, GA - Nancy Jane Harkleroad, née Rowland, 83, passed on to journey to her heavenly home in the morning hours of February 10, 2023, in LaGrange, Georgia, after a bout of declining health issues. Nancy went unexpectedly and she went fast, and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. Those who knew Nancy knew that she was fond of making a dramatic entrance and exit, just like her beloved serial dramas (or soap operas), so her exit from life fit her personality.
Nancy was born and grew up in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and graduated from Sullivan High School. It was there that she made most of her life-long friends and where she met her future husband, Percy Gene Harkleroad (deceased). Nancy had four wonderful children, whom she adored, and seven grandchildren, as well as two great-grandchildren. Nancy was a life-long worker, and she had a strong work ethic. She and her husband ran their own businesses for many years, and after they closed, she worked for over 30 more years at White Floral Co. Nancy enjoyed puttering around her home planting flowers, going to the beach in her younger years, participating in the Forever Young group at St Luke’s United Methodist Church, where she was an active member, and talking on the phone with her best friends and confidants Judy and Wayne Seal. Nancy had her favorite television shows and she loved to discuss what had happened on them with anyone who was interested, but it might surprise some to know that she could also devour a novel in one sitting and complete crossword puzzles like a champion. Nancy was opinionated and she wasn’t afraid to let people know what she thought. That was a rarity coming from a woman of her generation. Nancy also had a clever wit that she used when she felt comfortable in a person’s presence. If you were fortunate to witness that wit- you were well received.
Nancy had some of the most loyal friends anyone could have asked for, people like Judy and Wayne Seal, Betty Huff, and Ann Glass, to name but a few. Nancy will be missed by her family and her remaining friends on Earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Beulah (Dillow) Rowland, her brother, Edward Rowland, her beloved sisters, Dorothy (Rowland) Conley, Ruby (Rowland) Cody, Patricia (Rowland) Goins. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Percy Gene Harkleroad.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Kimberly (Harkleroad) Davison, Joseph L.Davison, of LaGrange, GA, Jennifer (Harkleroad) Platford, of Roswell, GA, Randy Harkleroad, Angela (Randy) Harkleroad, of Jonesborough, TN, and Tracie (Harkleroad) Rose of Winchester, VA. She is survived by her seven grandchildren: Matthew and (wife) Majorie Davison, Alexandria Davison, Nicholas Platford, Haley Harkleroad, Riley Rose, Isabella Harkleroad, and Beckett Rose. She is also survived by her two great- grandchildren: Joseph Davison and Robert Davison (Matt and Marjorie Davison), and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center St. Kingsport, Tn. 37664.