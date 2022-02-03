BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nancy Jane Hall, 98, born March 9, 1923, of Big Stone Gap, formerly of Inman, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her most prized possession.
Nancy had been a member of the Mountain Empire Older Citizens and cherished all the friendships she made during that time. She never met a stranger and greeted everyone with her contagious smile. She attended Inman Freewill Baptist Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Sarah Hall; brothers, Johnny Hall, Billy Joe Hall, Frank Hall, Hix Hall, James Hall, Teddy Hall; and sisters Margie Brown, Allinia Meador, Hazel Roberts, Francis Freeborn, Claudette Rollins, and Faye Bush.
Nancy is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Marilyn Young and husband, Sonny Young; one grandson, Chris Young and wife Genia and one granddaughter, Kellie Blackwell; three great-grandchildren, Connor Young, Jackson Young, and Rylie Blackwell. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Stidham.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Jerry Naylor. Burial will follow at the Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Due to the covid 19 pandemic the family request that those in attendance please wear a mask.