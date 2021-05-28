CLEVELAND, TN - Nancy Jane Dykes 69, of Cleveland, TN formerly of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She graduated from Sevierville County High School and later received her Bachelors Degree from Lee University in Cleveland, TN. She was a devoted Christian and was always telling people about the Lord. Nancy enjoyed music and spending time outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eunice Hall Dykes; brothers, Jerry Gale Dykes and Tommy Neal Dykes.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Ellen Dykes Willis and husband Tom; special niece, Jayne Jarvis and husband Jason; nephew, Tommy Willis and wife Christie; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at The Dykes Family Cemetery in Rogersville, TN with Pastor Noah Jarvis officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Dykes family.