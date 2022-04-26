KINGSPORT - Nancy Jane Bragg Manis, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, April 25, 2022 following a brief illness. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life. Nancy attended Community United Methodist Church.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Sudie Bragg, her husband, James E. Manis, Sr., her son, James E. Manis, Jr., and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sue Kern, Leta Kay Vargson and husband, Jeffrey, her sons, Jerry Lee Manis and Ronald Eugene Manis; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 28th, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Benny Hass officiating. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
