BLOUNTVILLE - Nancy J. Poe, age 93, Blountville TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, March 5, 2021.
A native and resident of Blountville, TN, Mrs. Poe was a graduate of Holston High School. She was a retired employee of Budget Car Rental and a member of Wheeler’s United Methodist Church for 80 years where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of United Methodist Women.
Ms. Poe was preceded in death by her parents James K. and Mary Keith; husband Donald C. Poe and a brother, George Keith.
Survivors include daughters, Donna Carter & husband Mike of Blountville and Denise Thomas & husband Bob of Mountain City; son, David A. Poe of Blountville; sister Lorraine Taylor; brother Kenneth D. Keith & wife Margaret; sister-in-law, Mary Etta Keith; grandchildren, Michelle Tolbert & husband Mike, Mindy Bowman & husband Brad, Toby Thomas, Lindsey Thomas, Whitney Sears & husband Ray, Rochelle Sneade & husband Jarod, Skyler Taylor & husband Justin, Butch Thomas and Bryan Thomas; great-grandchildren, Christian Bowman, Lainie Bowman, Marley Jenkins, Lilly Kate Sears, Brooklyn Sneade, Tori Sneade, Bristol & Braxton Taylor, Kyle Thomas, Katelyn Thomas, Millie Thomas, Brianna Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Wheeler’s United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastors Chris Brown and Crystal Smith officiating. Burial will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler’s United Methodist Church, 211 Sanders Street, Blountville TN 37617.
For more information or to post online condolences, please visit our website at easttnfuneral.com or follow us on Facebook.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Nancy J. Poe.