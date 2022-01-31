KINGSPORT - Nancy Hickman Jones, 75, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Kingsport on January 6, 1947, to the late Dee Hickman and Martha Dykes Conkin. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church and attended The Fort Church in Kingsport. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed making crafts, cooking, and spending time working in her rose garden and flowers.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Lillie Dingus.
Left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Haskel Jones; children, Justin Jones and Tammy Miller (Brad); grandchildren, Caleb, Liam and Maxwell Miller; sisters, Nellie Winkle and Teddie Short (Tony); brother-in-law, Troy Jack Dingus; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will begin at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Tiger Brooks officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Garden of Good Shepherd in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org
The family would like to thank the staff of Encompas, Asbury Place – Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion given to Nancy and her family.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Nancy Hickman Jones and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.