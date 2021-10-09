Nancy Hein Lukach, 73, passed away on October 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a 4-year battle with cancer. She died peacefully with her family at her side. Nancy was born in Gary, Indiana, and grew up in Crown Point, Indiana with her 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Georgia, both in speech pathology. She worked as a speech therapist in Atlanta, and at the speech hearing clinic in Bristol. She left her profession when she had children, later serving for a number of years as the principal of St. Dominic Catholic School. After that, she was longtime volunteer with CASA, and mentored many new CASA volunteers.
A respected professional, Nancy was more importantly a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She stayed close to her siblings and loved seeing and encouraging all of her nieces and nephews. She was a valued friend to many people throughout Kingsport. She adored her granddaughter and treasured every minute with her. Nancy was married for 51 years to Jerry, her college sweetheart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marie Hein, and her brother, Jerry.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, David; daughter; Kate Woodworth; son-in-law: Ian Woodworth and granddaughter, Nora Woodworth; brothers, Ray Hein, Donald Hein, Steve Hein, and John Hein; sisters, Barbara Whitkanack, Joanne Rosenthal, Kathy Rieck, and Pam Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Monday October 11, 2021 from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, followed by a funeral mass at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, 119 Dameron Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917 or Casa for Kids Inc., 310 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
