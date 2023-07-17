SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Nancy Hannah Calhoun, age 93 of Scott County, VA, entered into the glories of Heaven and was reunited with her husband on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Nancy was born on January 16, 1930 in Scott County, VA to Thomas and Dona Lane. On February 24, 1948, Nancy married her most cherished friend and love of her life, John Calhoun, and after 69 years of a beautiful life and marriage together, he preceded her in death in 2017.

Nancy loved taking care of her family; she knew that her family was her heavenly blessing here on earth. She loved gardening with her husband, sewing, and playing word search puzzles.

