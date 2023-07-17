SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Nancy Hannah Calhoun, age 93 of Scott County, VA, entered into the glories of Heaven and was reunited with her husband on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Nancy was born on January 16, 1930 in Scott County, VA to Thomas and Dona Lane. On February 24, 1948, Nancy married her most cherished friend and love of her life, John Calhoun, and after 69 years of a beautiful life and marriage together, he preceded her in death in 2017.
Nancy loved taking care of her family; she knew that her family was her heavenly blessing here on earth. She loved gardening with her husband, sewing, and playing word search puzzles.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John Calhoun; infant son, Gregory Calhoun; two brothers; and one sister. Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory are her two sons, Steve Calhoun and wife Debbie, and Tommy Calhoun and wife Jorene; two daughters, Donna Paschal and husband Wade, and Pamela Minor and husband Gerald; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the staff at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City for their love and care that they gave to Nancy.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Doug Messer officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at Scott County Funeral Home at 2:15 pm to go with the family in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Calhoun, Steve Calhoun, Wade Paschel, Gerald Minor and Jon Haynes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Sensabaugh and Luke Rhoton.