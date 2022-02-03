BLOUNTVILLE - Nancy H. Horton, 98 of Blountville, formerly of Hancock County, passed away at her home on Tuesday February 1, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 Friday, February 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Clay Austin officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.
