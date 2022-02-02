BLOUNTVILLE - Nancy H. Horton, 98 of Blountville, formerly of Hancock County, passed away at her home on Tuesday February 1, 2022. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved to prepare wonderful meals and care for her family. Nancy enjoyed singing, music, and playing the guitar. As the writer of Proverbs states she was a “worthy woman” who walked with the Lord and took her cares to the Lord in prayer. She enjoyed a good story and often produced wonderful stories and jokes that surprised and amused her audience. In her last days of living here she gave testimony to her faith in God and appreciation for the life she had been given. With faith she turned her thoughts to her new home with her Savior. Nancy Horton was loved and remembering her will be a rich inheritance for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, York L. Horton, and several brothers, and a sister.
She is survived by a sister Lorene Sizemore, sons, Dennis Horton and Wife Linda; Glenn Horton and wife Shirley; and a daughter Anita Austin and husband Clay; Grandchildren Kevin Horton and wife Tommie; Amber Wagner and husband Robbie; Alison Smith and husband Jonathan; Five great grandchildren, Garrett Wagner, Eli Smith, Aubrey Wagner, Lily Smith, and Hannah Smith; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 Friday, February 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Clay Austin officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.
