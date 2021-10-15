HILTONS, VA - Nancy Flo Wolfe, 83, of Hiltons, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
She was a graduate of Hilton High School and a full-time homemaker with a witty sense of humor. She never met a stranger. She was a life-long faithful member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer of the Cemetery Fund for many years. She volunteered at the Carter Family Fold for over 40 years. She was the oldest living descendant of A.P. and Sara Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Cord Wolfe, Jr., her son, Ivan Mark Wolfe, her son-in-law, Stacy Strong, her parents, Milan & Gladys Millard, and her sister, Carolyn Beth Millard.
She is survived by three daughters, Dewanna Cross & husband, Bruce; Yolanda Burke & husband, David; and Dania Strong; and six grandchildren, Madison Lee Cross, Cortney Leanne Wolfe, Adrianna Jon “AJ” Cross, Katelyn Renee Wolfe, Jacob Ethan Strong, and Shyanna Bo Strong; and her sister-in-law, Myrtle Ree Wolfe.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.
Services will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Randy Powers and Pastor Vickie Carter officiating. Music will be provided by Dale Jett.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Wolfe-Jett Cemetery, in Hiltons, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Strong, Dale Jett, Phil Salyer, Joey Salyer, Shane Salyer, and Daryl Jayne.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bruce Cross, David Burke, Roger Carter, Jack Parker, and Randy Marcum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 175, Hiltons, VA 24258.
