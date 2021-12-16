PEACHTREE CITY, GA - Nancy Elizabeth Ann Gilliam Abbott, 89 of Peachtree City, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 9, 2021.
She was active in the Camden United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She later joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints and served faithfully in many assignments, including three full-time missions: in Katy Texas, at the Atlanta Georgia Temple, and in Manchester England. She had a great love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved to serve. She served for 23 years in the Atlanta Temple until 2012, when her vision deteriorated. She also served in the Family History Center for many years. She was famous for her typing skills, sewing skills, catering skills, cooking skills (especially her ham biscuits), cake baking, and for her gentle personality. There is probably not a friend or family member who has not been the recipient of a curtain, bedspread, dress, suit, cake, crib mattress pad, Christmas ornament, carrot cake, chocolate cake or fudge-topped brownies. She traveled a bit in her life visiting the Holy Lands and Egypt was one of her favorite trips. She also traveled to Aruba, Venezuela, Columbia South America, Hong Kong, and Puerto Rico. She enjoyed Disney World and Caribbean cruises.
Nancy resided in Peachtree City, GA with her daughter, Andrea for the past 23 years, and was cared for at Somerby Assisted Living for the last four months of her life. Nancy was a 1950 graduate of Lynn View High School, then served in the U.S. Air Force as a Radio Operator and attended Henderson Business College in Henderson, NC. She held several jobs during her life, but her most important vocation was raising her children and serving in her church and community. Nancy lived in numerous places over the years: Henderson, NC; Raleigh, NC; Troy, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; Camden, NC; Kingsport, TN; Dunwoody, GA; and Peachtree City, GA.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon Benton Gilliam and Pearl Venus Jennings Gilliam; siblings, Dalton Chester Gilliam, Harold Edgar Gilliam and Bernice Gilliam Rich; grandson, Adam Clark Houghtaling.
Surviving are Nancy’s sisters, Colleen Dennison of Gray, TN, Elma Moats of Kingsport, TN and Wanda Addington of Gate City, VA; children, Gregory Clark Abbott (Elizabeth) of Monroe, UT, Hal Gilliam Abbott (Terri) of Garner, NC and Andrea Gail Abbott Houghtaling (Michael) of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Tara (Chris) Abbott-Jacobsen, Erin (Justin) Badger, Afton (Trevor) Call, Derek Abbott, Katie (Brett) Allen, James (Sadie) Abbott, Shannon (Preston) Henrie, Jared (Katriel) Abbott, Scott (Gwen) Houghtaling, Aubrey Abbott, Michael (Dainia) Abbott, Claire Houghtaling and Lauren Abbott; twenty-three great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews, Brenda Jackson, Malinda Gilliam, Darrell (Jill) Rich, James (Vickie) Dennison, Connie (Chris) Wilson, Anita (Larry) Trego, Pam (Tom) Phillips, Lisa (Jon) Rouse, Tom Addington, Amy (Todd) Fitzpatrick, Dale (Debbie) Vaughan, Rhonda Vaughan, Delmas (Kim) Pulley, Carole Francisco, Ferebee (Doug) Hall, and Clay (Ellen) Allen.
A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2021 Redwine Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215.
A Graveside Service for Nancy will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, https://lovetotherescue.org/ or to LDS Humanitarian Aid, https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services
