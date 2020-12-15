ELIZABETHTON - Nancy Darlene East Chambers, age 73, of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Nancy was born in Gate City, Virginia to the late James Connard East and Nannie Myrtle Blankenbeckler East. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Chambers; a step son, Ricky Steve Chambers; five sisters, Frances McConnell, Theda Jo Bishop, Juanita “Jean” Redwine, Glenda “Gale” East and Jeanette “Net” East King; and two brothers, James “ Butch” East and Wesley “Wes” East.
Nancy was retired as an office manager at Life Care Nursing Home and was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. She was an artist who loved to paint.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Christy Gale Chambers, of Elizabethton and Michelle Lee McRee, of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Jordan McRee (Jonathan Thomas Vanover), Casey Robbins, Kismet Mullen and Paiton McKenzie Chambers; her great grandchildren, Asher Robbins, William Mullen, Emily Mullen and Erin Mullen; two sisters, Gladys Joy Hardy (Lenwood), of Coco, FL and Barbara Hargrove, of Kokomo, Indiana; a step son, Michael Dean Chambers (Melinda), of Elizabethton; a sister-in-law, Vella Tester, of Elizabethton; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Chambers (Susan), of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Roger McConnell, nephew, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Joel Crisp. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 6:00 PM, on Thursday or you may view at your convenience after the private service on Thursday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Nancy. Under her obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
An open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book will be conducted from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Judy Salyer, Doug East, Bo East, Teresa Bradshaw, Mike Redwine, Goose McConnell, Tiffany Tester Dixon, Vivian Townsend, Lorrie Hyder, Jeff Chambers, Michelle Chambers, James “Junior” East, Mikey Campbell, John Thomas Tester, Jackey McRee and Danny Bishop.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the doctors and staff at Signature Health Care and Rehab for the love and care shown to Nancy during her illness.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Nancy and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.