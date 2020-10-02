BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nancy Cline Toney, 66, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn.
A lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, Nancy was a former employee of L. J. Horton Florist, Big Stone Gap and Norton Floral of Pennington Gap, Va. She was a wedding and events director for many years. Nancy worked as a Senior Claims Adjuster with Underwriters Safety and Claims in Big Stone Gap for twenty years. A member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she was a faithful choir member. She was a founding member of her Ya-Ya Sisterhood.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Toney; father, George Cline; and an aunt, Ann Hunter.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Joseph “Joe” Toney; son, Adam Toney and wife, Miranda of Appalachia, Va.; her granddaughter, Addison Toney; brother, Gary Cline and wife, Connie of Boulder, Co.; sister, Jane Higgins and husband, George of Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Dawn M. Toney; and a God daughter, Erin Grace Hagan of Big Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00pm Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with the Rev. Robert Burlingham and Rev. Ronnie Mutter officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Andy Robbins, Wes Polly,
Wesley Polly, II, Jessee Hagan, Gary Hall, Dennis Ashley, Brian Smith and Houston Thacker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 203 E. 1st St., S., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, for either the Kelly Toney Garden Fund or the church’s choir.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Toney family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.