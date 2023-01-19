Nancy Carter, age 87 of Kingsport, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in Hawkins County, TN on June 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Dewolf and Daisy Byington Derrick, she had resided in this area most of her life. She graduated from Rogersville High School and retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1994 following 27 years of service. Nancy was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, nana, granny, sister and friend who loved working in the yard, gardening and sewing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to special caretakers, Eric and Sandy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Lee; brothers, Doyle and Ralph; and sister, Freddie.
Nancy is survived by children, Newman Lee of Kingsport, Connie Jones and husband, Ken of Kingsport, William “Butch” Lee and wife, Brigette of Jonesborough, and Sandra Leslie and husband, Eric of Kingsport; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Gross of Baileyton; brother, John Derrick of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Marcheta Vicars and Sandy Howard; and her cat, Bandit.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Robert Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.