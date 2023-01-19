“The greatest mom, nana and granny”

Nancy Carter, age 87 of Kingsport, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in Hawkins County, TN on June 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Dewolf and Daisy Byington Derrick, she had resided in this area most of her life. She graduated from Rogersville High School and retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1994 following 27 years of service. Nancy was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, nana, granny, sister and friend who loved working in the yard, gardening and sewing.

