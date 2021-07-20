KINGSPORT - Nancy Cardillia Pratt, 77, of Kingsport, TN left this world on July 18th 2021 to join family and friends in her heavenly home.
Nancy was born on Aug 28th 1943 to Juanita (Kilgore) Blevins and Howard Clifford Blevins in Wise Va. Nancy worked in the Yarn Plant and in the cafeteria for Eastman Kodak in the early 70's. In later years she became a caregiver to the elderly, because she always loved helping other people.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Juanita Blevins: grandparents, Emma and John Kilgore: daughter, Sherry Absher: brothers, Harold E. (Gene) Blevins, Casey Kenneth Blevins and Billy Joe Blevins: and special sister-in-law Pat Blevins.
She is survived by her son and caregiver, Terry L. Bowser; grandsons, Nick Absher and Austin Absher of Kingsport: special sister-in-laws, Helen Harris Blevins, Carolyn Blevins-Breeding, Oma Blevins, special nieces, Yvonne Johnson and Regina Gehman: and special cousins, Johnny Hash and wife Sue.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to any of the local animal clinics.
God Bless, please help find a cure for cancer, thank you.
"If you need me call, and I will come. Though you can't see me or touch me I’ll be there. Listen with your heart, you will hear all my love around, soft and clear."