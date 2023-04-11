July 22, 1945 - April 9, 2023
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Nancy Byrd Burke, age 77 passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Lee County Community Hospital with her family by her side.
Nancy was born July 22, 1945 to James Frank Shirks and Mamie Roberts Shirks.
Nancy worked in the medical field as a care giver for over 40 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, VA, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Bus driver, and custodian. She loved her church family and the Lord. She had many hobbies, including her love for beautiful roses, shopping, music, and dancing. She truly had a genuine, loving and giving heart and loved her family dearly. Her favorite day was Easter and that is the day she went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy (Jim) Lee Byrd; brothers, Richard Shirks, Paul Shirks, David Shirks, Gary Shirks, and William Howard Stapleton; sisters, Helen Middleton and Margaret Green.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bob Burke, of the home; daughter, Sherry Christensen (Wayne) of Bristol, VA; stepdaughters, Dawn Burke of Michigan, and Amy Long (Jason) of Michigan; stepsons, Gregory Burke of Michigan, and Terry Burke (Laurie) of Michigan; brothers, Billy Ray Shirks of Blackwater, VA, Earl Shirks and Tom Phillips both of Pennington Gap, VA; sister, Betty Flanary of Pennington Gap, VA; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Rick Middleton and special niece, Crystal Robbins as well as many other loved nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm and the First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral will follow with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. Entombment will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11am at Lee Memorial Gardens. Everyone is asked to be at the church by 10:30 to depart for the graveyard.
If you wish or prefer, in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s in Nancy’s memory.
Sturgill-Mullins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Byrd Burke.
