KINGSPORT - Nancy Brooks Morrison, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved watching game shows, reading the Bible, and oatmeal cakes.
She was preceded in death by husband Gene Brooks, 2nd husband Howard Morrison, and brother Jerry Caldwell.
Nancy is survived by daughter Sarah Simpson; grandson Elijah Simpson; three brothers Cecil Caldwell, Dennis Caldwell, and David Caldwell; three stepsisters Pat Hunter, Darlene Jackson, and Kathy Duncan; Several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday May 7, 2021 from 5-7, and celebration of life service will follow at 7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday May 8, 2021 at 11 AM to meet in the garden of faith at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the BROOKS family.
East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.