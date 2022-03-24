Absent from the body and present with the Lord. Nancy Belle Neeley Lane went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2022. She was a 1963 graduate of Rye Cove High school.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, CW “dub” Lane of 48 years of marriage; Parents, Mary Frazier Neeley and Pat Neeley; Infant brother, Johnie Carol Neeley; brother, Carl Edward Neeley; Maternal Grandparents, Charlie and Nannie Russell Frazier; and Paternal Grandmother, Avie Dorton Neeley.
Surviving are her children, daughter, Vickie Lane Hall and husband Billy Hall; Son, Randall Carl Lane; Daughter, Sheila Lane Shelton and husband Scot Shelton; Grandchildren, Brittany Gillenwater Durham, Levi Shelton, Savanah Shelton Paulsen and husband Alec Paulsen and Luke Shelton; Great grandchildren, Trinity Belle Durham and Xavier Lee Durham.
Graveside services for Nancy will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
