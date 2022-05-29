KINGSPORT - Nancy Barger, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born to the late Hermie Lee and Edna (Sherfey) Howard. Nancy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
Nancy was a God fearing woman who loved her church, Cassidy United Methodist, where she helped support mission trips to ensure the word, and love, of God could be spread. She was a hard worker and her dedication was seen throughout her careers at Green Supply, and later at Courtesy Chevrolet – where she retired. Nancy, in her free time, enjoyed lake days with her family and creating memories out on the water. She was a loving supporter to all who knew her, and an amazing friend; Nancy’s gentle spirit will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Barger; sister, Mary Dougherty; brother, Robert “Bob” Howard; father and mother-in-law, Richard Barger and Ruth Barger Harr; sisters-in-law, Eula Barger Pendleton, Rita Stone; brothers-in-law, Nelson Barger, Ed Barger, and Charles Stone.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Callie Howard, Valery Barger, Phyllis Horton; brothers-in-law, Jack Dougherty, Olin Pendleton; nieces, Lynda Ferri (Marco), Lisa Short (Van), Karen Lovelace (David), Sherri Athanasia (Dean), Rebecca Banton (Ron); nephews, Robert Howard (Kelly), Ron Horton (Dee), Richard Horton, Donald Howard, Daniel Dougherty, Bob Taylor (Peggy); along with several great nieces and nephews.
Nancy’s family will gather to greet friends and share memories on June 1, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Ryan Lovelace officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Barger family has requested that donations be made in Nancy’s memory to Cassidy United Methodist Church. 5801 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The Barger family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Colonial Heights.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Barger family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081