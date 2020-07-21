ROGERSVILLE - Nancy Ann Mullins, 44, of Rogersville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sunday, July 19, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins and Brandon Bradley officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday (July 23, 2020) at Howe's Chapel Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.