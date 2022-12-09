COEBURN, VA - Nancy Ann Jordan Funk, 90, entered eternal life peacefully on December 8th, 2022, at home with her daughter. She was born in Dale Ridge, Coeburn, Virginia the daughter of Fred W. and Dolly J. Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life of nearly 65 years, Ulysses E. Funk. Brother Raymond “Bud” Jordan, sisters and brothers in laws, Shelby and James Beck, Jeanette, and Roscoe “Bud” Lawson. Brother in laws, Bill Salyers, Alex Funk, Bruce Funk, Bascom Funk, Hoover Funk, Paul Funk, Douglas Funk, Fred Funk, and Emmitt. Sister-in-law, Julie Burke. Niece and Nephews, Mary Catherine Smith, Kevin Beck, and Michael Smith.
Surviving are her three children, Teresa (Kevin) Sutherland, Abingdon, Va., Joseph (Cindy) Funk, Coeburn, Va., and Ruthie Rainey, Coeburn, Va. Two Granddaughters, Amber (Samuel) Snapp, Charlotte, NC., Heather Honi (Chuck) Arnold, Murfreesboro, TN. and one Grandson, Reagan (Kelsea) Rainey, Morristown, Tn. Three Great grandchildren. Jake, Daniel, and Isaac Snapp. One Sister, Mildred J. Salyers. Sister in Laws, Bertie Funk, and Linda Funk. Lifelong best friend, Clara Belcher Funk. Special friend and caretaker, Rhonda Plaster. Several nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Nancy went to work at a young age at the old Coeburn Theater, and over the years, she worked as a medical records clerk and office manager for several Doctors in the area. She was owner of Silver Threads Quilt Shop where she shared her love of sewing and making quilts with her daughter Teresa. What she loved most was being a Nana to her grandchildren, sharing her love of reading, playing games and cooking with them.
The family would like to thank all those that have sent messages called and prayed. Thank you to the office of Dr. Melinda Wright and her staff and Arthritis Associates of Kingsport. Caregivers Rhonda Plaster and Judy Fogerty. Former son in law, Danny Jordan, and family friend, Jim Kiser.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, Coeburn Va. or online at the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Graveside Service will be conducted 2 P.M. at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia with Pastor Johnny Adkins officiating. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.