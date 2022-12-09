COEBURN, VA - Nancy Ann Jordan Funk, 90, entered eternal life peacefully on December 8th, 2022, at home with her daughter. She was born in Dale Ridge, Coeburn, Virginia the daughter of Fred W. and Dolly J. Jordan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life of nearly 65 years, Ulysses E. Funk. Brother Raymond “Bud” Jordan, sisters and brothers in laws, Shelby and James Beck, Jeanette, and Roscoe “Bud” Lawson. Brother in laws, Bill Salyers, Alex Funk, Bruce Funk, Bascom Funk, Hoover Funk, Paul Funk, Douglas Funk, Fred Funk, and Emmitt. Sister-in-law, Julie Burke. Niece and Nephews, Mary Catherine Smith, Kevin Beck, and Michael Smith.

