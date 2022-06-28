PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Nancy Ann Hall, 70, of Pennington Gap, VA, and formally of Gate City passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital after several years of declining health and a brief battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Tyler Gibson and Clyde Collins; granddaughter, Ella Hall (2003); grandson, Ryan Finch (2010)
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Skeens and spouse Susan of Church Hill, TN; son, Michael Hall of Roanoke VA; granddaughters, Tamra Hensley and spouse Cody of Hiltons, Va, Carolyn Moore of Kingsport TN, and Breanna Felix of Jacksonville FL; Grandsons Matthew Skeens (Emily) and Caidyn Skeens of Church Hill; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kennedy, Shooter-Ryan Hensley, Bentley, Ryder and Ripley Skeens; sister, Betty Collins Gilliam; brother, Sherman Collins; several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to nurses Bre and April for your care, love, and kind words towards Mom in her final days. Our Mom was a simple, humble woman, per her wishes, no formal service will be conducted.
