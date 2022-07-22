Nancy Alsup Lindsey Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Alsup Lindsey died July 16, 2022, at Wexford House after a three-year battle with cancer.As requested, her body was cremated and will be buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery along with her husband, James Calvin Lindsey.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Amedisys Hospice or to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN.A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church atrium.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nancy Alsup Lindsey First Baptist Church Of Kingsport Memorial Service Worship Donation Battle James Calvin Lindsey Amedisys Hospice Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video