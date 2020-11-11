KINGSPORT - Wanda Nadine Winston, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at her home with her children. Nadine had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. She was a lifelong member of First Apostolic Christian Church, where she was very active.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James T. Winston; her parents, Rev. T.R. and Mamie Benton; daughter, Tammy Kendrick; and brothers, Harold, Paul, and Jimmy Benton.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, Sheila Lane and Richard; son, Thomas A. Winston; nine grandchildren, Rebecca and Chris Jones, Andrew Kendrick, Timothy and Amber Kendrick, Benjamin and Brooke Winston, James Henry Winston, Jared Winston, Jada Lane, Ruby Lane, and Owen Lane; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Thomas Benton and Rev. Jack Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to covid restrictions, a visitation only will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at First Apostolic Christian Church, 201 E Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Funeral and graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Benton and Rev. Thomas Benton officiating. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery.